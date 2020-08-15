Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apache by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of APA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

