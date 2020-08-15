Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 11,997 Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

