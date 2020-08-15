Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 3,098 Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 109.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $28,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

ALL opened at $96.12 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

