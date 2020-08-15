Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 7,226 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,226 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,311,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,117 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,853,442 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.