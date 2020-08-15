Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

