Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,169 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

