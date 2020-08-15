Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HP by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Cfra dropped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

