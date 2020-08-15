Banco Santander S.A. Has $260,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,098.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 67,033.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 67,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 67,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



