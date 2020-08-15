Banco Santander S.A. Has $294,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 184,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 51,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

