Banco Santander S.A. Invests $214,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,200,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,589,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in The Western Union by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,660 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

