Banco Santander S.A. Invests $238,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $195.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.