Banco Santander S.A. Invests $255,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $102.97 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

