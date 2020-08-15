Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,188,383 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

