Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $437,000 Investment in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after acquiring an additional 283,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.74. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.32.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

