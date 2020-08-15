Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,336 shares of company stock worth $7,596,716 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

