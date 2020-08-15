Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $70,465,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 220,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $379.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

