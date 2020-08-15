Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE:HAL opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

