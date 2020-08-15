Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $239.71 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.