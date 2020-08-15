Banco Santander S.A. Sells 157 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $207.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

