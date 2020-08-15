Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,930 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 268.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.6% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 25.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

