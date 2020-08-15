Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,500 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 19.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Total stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a PEG ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

