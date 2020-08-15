Banco Santander S.A. Sells 6,445 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

