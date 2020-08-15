Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

