Barclays Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.69 ($18.46).

ETR AOX opened at €12.72 ($14.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

