Barrington Research Comments on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 600,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.