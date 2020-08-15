Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 29,752 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -285.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

