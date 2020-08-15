Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,951 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after buying an additional 284,219 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,787,000 after buying an additional 69,672 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $293.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $299.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

