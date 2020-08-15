Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

