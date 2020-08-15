Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Neogen by 256.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 79.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $76.64 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

