Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,879 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $379.40 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.22 and its 200-day moving average is $293.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.83.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

