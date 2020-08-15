Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 84,400 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,067.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,251,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138,023 shares of company stock worth $579,677,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

