Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Balchem worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

