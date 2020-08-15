Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,946 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 77.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.12 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

