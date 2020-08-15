Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 112.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,946 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

