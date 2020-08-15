Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $172.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

