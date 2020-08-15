Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $258.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $263.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

