Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,513 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Perficient worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Perficient by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $42.62 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.