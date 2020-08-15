Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 149.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 41.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.