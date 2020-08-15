Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

