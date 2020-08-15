Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

