Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275,158 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.04.

DIS stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.