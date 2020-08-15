Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.5% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 36.9% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.64. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.