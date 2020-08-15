Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,319,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,938,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $447.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,874 shares of company stock worth $18,000,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

