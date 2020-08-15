Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

PM opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.