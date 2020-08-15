Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

INTU opened at $305.54 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.40 and a 200-day moving average of $278.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

