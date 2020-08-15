Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of PNM Resources worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 29.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after acquiring an additional 599,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,078 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $82,650,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,032,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167,276 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

