Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAND opened at $146.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $99,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at $796,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $11,220,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,335 shares of company stock worth $13,204,296. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

