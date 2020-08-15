Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

