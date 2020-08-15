Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $296,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 509,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,826 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.