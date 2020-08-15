Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,247 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $228.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $230.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

